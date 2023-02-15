Buccaneers hire Seattle QBs coach Canales as offensive coordinator

The Buccaneers finally tabbed their new offensive coordinator Wednesday as Dave Canales beat out Thomas Brown of the Los Angeles Rams, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Canales, who’s been with the Seattle Seahawks under Pete Carroll since 2010, reportedly wowed with several of his qualities despite being unacquainted with Todd Bowles, per Fox Sports’ Carmen Vitali (who previously covered the Bucs).

Bowles did not previously know Canales but he quickly ascended into the team's top three and became the favorite after his interview.



The exhaustive search finally comes to an end after the Bucs interviewed 10 candidates since they fired Byron Leftwich on Jan. 19. The candidates came from all kinds of backgrounds, from experienced names like Todd Monken and Jim Bob Cooter to young unproven minds like Canales, Dan Pitcher (Bengals QB coach), Brown (Rams TE coach), and Shea Tierney (Giants QB coach).

Canales worked wonders with both Russell Wilson and Geno Smith, as they both recorded career-best years with Canales as pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach. He also spent time as wide receivers coach for three years.

The 41-year-old will undertake his first offensive coordinator job, with Canales hoping to turn around a Buccaneers offense that finished in the bottom third of several major categories in 2022 and will possibly see the installation of a young player like Kyle Trask as the starting QB.