Super Bowl 2023: How to watch Chiefs vs. Eagles, start time, game odds and more

Broadcast Info

Coverage Begins at 3:00 PM ET, Kickoff at 6:30 PM ET

TV FOX, FOX Deportes: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

NATIONAL RADIO Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Laura Okmin & Mike Golic (field reporters)

Kansas City SiriusXM 82 or 226 and the SXM App

Philadelphia SiriusXM 83 or 225 and the SXM App

National SiriusXM 88 and the SXM App

Chiefs Notes

• KANSAS CITY makes 3rd SB appearance in past 4 years & 5th in franchise history.

• ANDY REID has 21 career postseason wins, 2nd-most ever by HC.

• CHIEFS led NFL in total offense (413.6 yards per game) for 3rd consecutive season & led in scoring offense (29.2 points per game).

• QB PATRICK MAHOMES can join Tom Brady as only QBs to start 3 SBs in 1st 6 career seasons. Passed for 326 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 105.4 rating in AFC-C. Has 3,902 pass yards (300.2 per game) & 37 TDs (32 pass, 5 rush) vs. 7 INTs for 106.1 rating in 13 career postseason starts. Became 5th QB to lead NFL in pass yards (5,250) & TD passes (41) & advance to SB in same season. Had 5 TD passes vs. INT for 131 rating in last meeting.

Eagles Notes

• PHILADELPHIA advanced to 4th SB in team history.

• NICK SIRIANNI has led Phi. to postseason in each of 1st 2 seasons.

• EAGLES have 39 rush TDs in 2022 (incl. postseason), most rush TDs ever in single season, incl. playoffs.

• PHILADELPHIA has 78 sacks in 2022 (incl. postseason), 3rd-most ever by team in single season, incl. playoffs.

• QB JALEN HURTS can become 1st QB ever with rush TD in 3 straight postseason games within single season. Became 3rd QB ever with 3,500+ pass yards (3,701), 20+ TD passes (22) & 10+ rush TDs (13) in single season, 2nd-most rush TDs by QB in single season in NFL history. Became 1st QB alltime with 10+ rush TDs in consecutive seasons. Had 434 yards (career-high 387 pass, 47 rush) & 2 TD passes vs. 0 INTs for 105.1 rating in last meeting.

Regular Season Series History

LEADER Chiefs leads all-time series, 5-4

STREAKS Chiefs have won past 3

LAST GAME 10/3/21: Chiefs 42 at Eagles 30

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Eagles favored by 1.5 points

Over/Under: 51