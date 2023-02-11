Super Bowl 2023: Staff picks for SBLVII between the Chiefs and Eagles

The league’s 2022 season comes down to just one game. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off for NFL’s biggest prize, the Lombardi Trophy. With the game less than 48 hours away, the Bucs Nation staff weighs in with their predictions.

Below you’ll find our picks for this weekend’s game.

The Eagles are currently a 1.5-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 51 but many feel this may be a game where the total is under what the oddsmakers are currently saying due to the defenses both teams can play.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes are both headlining this year’s Super Bowl due to their electrifying style of play. It’ll be interesting to see how both defenses elect to play both quarterbacks. Regardless how that may come about, one thing is certain and that is that this game will surely not be one to disappoint.