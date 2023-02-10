Bucs Interview Rams Assistant for Offensive Coordinator Job

The Buccaneers have not yet hired an offensive coordinator and while some strong candidates have emerged, the Bucs have thrown another name into the mix.

The team announced on Friday night that they had interviewed Rams assistant HC/TEs coach Thomas Brown for their offensive coordinator position. Brown is the ninth candidate that the Bucs have interviewed.

We've interviewed Rams Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends Coach Thomas Brown for our open OC position.



Brown, 36, has been with the Rams since 2020 with many different roles and has been their assistant head coach since 2021. He began coaching in 2011 at the University of Georgia after a brief playing career in the NFL.

The Buccaneers are not the only team to show interest in Brown. The Chargers, Commanders and Cowboys all interviewed him for their OC openings and the Texans interviewed him for their HC position. The Chargers, Cowboys and Texans decided to go in a different direction, but the Commanders might still have interest. There was even some buzz that Brown could have been promoted with the Rams, but they decided to hire someone else.

While Brown keeps getting passed on for these jobs, his name is still a notable one in terms of up-and-coming coaches in the league.

We will see if the Bucs hire Brown, or if they go a different route. Either way, it is clear they are looking to cast a wide net to find the right offensive coordinator for 2023.