Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announces his retirement

It was the announcement many have been expecting from Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. On Wednesday, February 1, he made it official.

He is retiring from football.

the 45-year-old quarterback announced his retirement via video this Wednesday morning on social media.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

There was no long winded message this time around. As Brady points out in his video message, that came last year and he just went right to the point.

Tampa Bay will now officially begin the search for replacing the veteran quarterback. With Kyle Trask and Blaine Gabbert currently on the roster, much has been debated upon what the Bucs should do at the position. However, their search for on offensive coordinator is still ongoing and they may impact several decisions.

The team has reportedly been asking candidates during interviews for their outlook on the offense if Brady returned. Now that the decision from the future Hall of Famer is known there is renewed curiosity on how enticing the job looks for any potential offensive coordinator if they were hoping to call plays for a Brady-led offense.