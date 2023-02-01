Report: Buccaneers Interview Division Rival Coach for Offensive Coordinator Position

While the Senior Bowl is ongoing, the Buccaneers continue to be on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator and after interviewing a total of six potential candidates but late Tuesday night, the Bucs added a seventh name to the list.

Per Pewter Report, in addition to Todd Monken and Shea Tierney, the Bucs also interviewed New Orleans Saints passing game coordinator/QBs coach Ronald Curry for the open OC position.

Curry has been with the Saints organization since 2016, having many different roles there. Curry was a 7th round pick in the 2002 NFL Draft of the Oakland Raiders and spent seven seasons with them before getting into coaching in 2014 with the San Francisco 49ers as an offensive assistant.

The Bucs continue their interview process to find their next offensive coordinator, but it does feel like a resolution is coming sooner rather than later. We will see what direction the team decides to take.