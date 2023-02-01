Georgia Tech Keion White meets with Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Senior Bowl

Speaking to James Hill today at the senior bowl, Georgia Tech DL Keion White confirmed that he has met with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the senior bowl. White is a player who has gained a lot of interest in recent weeks and was even mocked to the Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL Draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper. White has shown good pass-rushing ability so far in the senior bowl and is looking to improve his draft stock with a strong showing.

There would certainly be a need for White for the Buccaneers as they are set to lose a good portion of their pass rush in free agency with Anthony Nelson, Carl Nassib, Genard Avery, Will Gholston, and Akiem Hicks all with expiring contracts this year. White would provide a versatile defensive player that can both on the line and standing up as an EDGE rushing linebacker. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles enjoys a great amount of versatility in his defense and White would certainly fit that mold. White would add yet another young developmental defensive player to go along with linebacker Joe Tryonj-Shoyinka and defensive lineman Logan Hall to set the Bucs up with a solid core in their front seven.

Watch/Listen to the video below to hear what else White and James Hill talked about regarding the senior bowl, interviews with teams, and what White is looking to prove throughout this senior bowl week during the pre-draft process.