BYU OT Blake Freeland meets with Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Senior Bowl

When speaking to James Hill of BucsNation, BYU OT Blake Freeland did confirm that he has met with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the senior bowl. Freeland projects to be a mid-round pick and has the prototypical size that you would look for when trying to get a developmental tackle in the NFL.

The fact that the Buccaneers are interested should not be too surprising, as the team does have a need at offensive linemen depth with the large number of injuries that they suffered this previous season, and the fact most of their current depth has expiring contracts this offseason. There is also the issue of Donovan Smith struggling mightily during the second half of the Buccaneers regular season to the point where the Bucs even considered benching him for other options on the team.

If Freeland were to be drafted by the Bucs, it would give them a big offensive lineman who they would be able to grow and develop during his first couple of seasons in the league. After that Freeland could have a very legitimate shot at being a future starting lineman in the NFL if he is put into the right situation and that spot could very well be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Watch/Listen to the youtube video below to hear what else Freeland talked with James Hill about regarding his experiences at the senior bowl and going up against some of the best seniors in the nation.