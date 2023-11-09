Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans: Thursday Injury Report

In a do-or-die matchup, the Buccaneers have some bruises but seem in better shape than their opponent, the Tennessee Titans.

The Bucs’ biggest issue is their starting cornerback duo being on the mend. Carlton Davis did not participate in practice Thursday as he continues to manage a toe injury which has aggravated him at various points this season. It comes on the heels of what might’ve been Davis’s worst game as a pro, to add literal insult to injury.

Jamel Dean was concussed early in the game against the Houston Texans but did get upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday. His Friday status will tell the tale of whether he or Zyon McCollum will start on Sunday. Rookie Josh Hayes also has a concussion and remained out, which likely means he won’t be available.

Trey Palmer was downgraded from limited to DNP with a new ailment, as he’s now dealing with an illness in addition to a neck injury. It would likely mean an increase in role for Deven Thompkins, who he himself returned to practice in full after missing Wednesday for personal reasons, and Rakim Jarrett.

Offensive linemen Matt Feiler (knee) and Luke Goedeke (foot) remain limited, but it seems likely they’ll be good to go. However, Aaron Stinnie is reportedly in line to remain as starter at left guard, which would mean Feiler then becomes the primary offensive guard backup.

On the Tennessee side, there are several big question marks.

Critically, two cornerbacks (old friend Sean Murphy-Buntng and Anthony Kendall) were non-participants, and Roger McCreary is recently coming off a pesky hamstring injury but did participate in full.

Offensive linemen Daniel Bruskill and Nicholas Petit-Frere did not practice, and that would be two starters knocked against a Bucs defense that desperately needs a rebound game.

Ryan Tannehill remains out of the picture with his ankle sprain as rookie Will Levis and second-year man Malik Willis remain Tennessee’s signal caller battery.

The full report is below: