Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Tennessee Titans: Initial Injury Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans are both facing a must win game this weekend. The Titans aren’t quite out of the playoff hunt yet while the Bucs can get back into the divisional race - and potentially help their head coach keep his job - if they can get back on the winning track this week.

However, the Bucs’ secondary was the biggest problem in their loss to the Texans and is by far the most banged up unit on the team. Carlton Davis (toe), Jame Dean (concussion), and Josh Hayes (concussion) were all held out of practice. Meanwhile, guard Matt Feiler (knee) returned to practice while right tackle Luke Goedeke (foot) was also limited.

After missing last week, defensive lineman Logan Hall returned in a limited capacity while Vita Vea is still dealing with a groin injury but should play against the Titans after returning last week against the Texans.

For the Titans, they had five players held out of practice including former Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting who is unlikely to play in his return to Tampa. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill returned to practice in a limited capacity but will be the backup to rookie Will Levis who was already announced as the starter.

Here is the full injury report for the Bucs and Titans following Wednesday’s practices;

The Bucs and Titans kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET in Raymond James Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS with Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Matt Ryan on the call.

