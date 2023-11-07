Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 39-37 loss to the Texans

- The Buccaneers offense scored a season-best 37 points on Sunday, marking the team’s most since Week 18 of the 2021 season (41 points vs. Carolina).

- With four receptions for 87 yards in Sunday’s game, Mike Evans became the first player in franchise history with 11,000 career receiving yards for Tampa Bay. He leads the Buccaneers with 594 receiving yards this season.

- Evans’ performance on Sunday moved him ahead of Joey Galloway (10,950) for the 39th-most receiving yards in NFL history.

- Baker Mayfield completed 21-of-30 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns, with zero interceptions, earning a 119.4 passer rating. Mayfield has recorded a passer rating above 90 in 5-of-8 games he has played this season – tied for the seventh-most such games by a quarterback this season.

- The first touchdown of the game came on a 3-yard reception by TE Cade Otton. Otton later scored a second touchdown on a 14-yard pass from Mayfield in the fourth quarter, marking his first career multi-touchdown game. He has three receiving touchdowns this season and five in his career.

- Otton’s five career receiving touchdowns are currently tied with Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson for the most among tight ends in the 2022 draft class.

- Rachaad White also put forth a multi-touchdown performance, rushing for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns. Sunday’s game was his first with multiple rushing touchdowns. He now has three rushing touchdowns this season and four in his career.

- For the second consecutive game, White led the Buccaneers in yards from scrimmage with a career-best 119. He now has three games this season with over 100 scrimmage yards – tied for the fourth-most by a running back this season through Sunday’s 1 p.m. games.

- White had 73 scrimmage yards in the opening half – his most in a single first half in his NFL career.

- For the fourth consecutive game, and the fifth time this season, Lavonte David led the Buccaneers in tackles (11). He has now recorded 10+ tackles in four consecutive games. No Buccaneers players has had a longer streak since at least 2000. He leads the Buccaneers with 78 tackles and nine tackles for loss this season, which both currently stand tied for the ninth-most in the NFL through Sunday’s 1 p.m. slate.

- David needs just seven tackles to surpass Rondé Barber (1,428) for the second-most tackles in franchise history, trailing only Derrick Brooks (2,198).

- David punched out the 28th forced fumble of his NFL career, surpassing Khalil Mack (27) and Von Miller (27) for the most among all active players.

FORCED FUMBLE LEADERS – ACTIVE PLAYERS

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) FF

1. Lavonte David (TB) 28

2t. Khalil Mack (LAC) 27

2t. Von Miller (BUF) 27

4. T.J. Watt (PIT) 25

5. Aaron Donald (LAR) 24

- David also brought his career tackles for loss total to 152 – tied for the fourth-most among all active NFL players. As a team, the Buccaneers recorded nine tackles for loss – Tampa Bay’s most in a game this season and its most since recording 10 vs. New Orleans on 12/19/21.

TACKLES FOR LOSS LEADERS – ACTIVE PLAYERS

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) TFL

1. Aaron Donald (LAR) 171

2. Calais Campbell (ATL) 168

3. Von Miller (BUF) 164

4t. Lavonte David (TB) 152

4t. Cameron Jordan (NO) 152

- The fumble forced by David was recovered by Antoine Winfield Jr., tying him for the league lead with three fumble recoveries this season through Sunday’s 1 p.m. games.

FUMBLE RECOVERY LEADERS – 2023 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) FR

1t. Antoine Winfield Jr. (TB) 3

1t. Terrel Bernard (BUF) 3

1t. Angelo Blackson (JAC) 3

1t. Willie Gay (KC) 3

1t. T.J. Watt (PIT) 3

- The Buccaneers currently rank tied for fourth in the NFL in takeaways through Sunday’s 1 p.m. games.

TAKEAWAY LEADERS – 2023 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Team TA

1t. Jacksonville Jaguars 18

1t. New Orleans Saints 18

3. Pittsburgh Steelers 16

4t. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14

4t. Buffalo Bills 14

- Calijah Kancey dropped Texans QB C.J. Stroud for a 13-yard loss to record the second sack of his rookie season. His 2.0 sacks are tied for the fourth-most among rookies this season.

ROOKIE SACK LEADERS – 2023 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) Sacks

1. Byron Young (LAR) 5.0

2. Jalen Carter (PHI) 3.5

3. Dante Stills (ARI) 2.5

4t. Calijah Kancey (TB) 2.0

4t. Five Others Tied 2.0

- Kancey tallied three tackles for loss - the most by a Buccaneers rookie in a single game since Vita Vea on 11/25/18 vs. San Francisco. His four tackles for loss this season are tied for the third-most among rookies in 2023.

ROOKIE TFL LEADERS – 2023 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) TFL

1t. Jalen Carter (PHI) 5

1t. Tuli Tuipulotu (LAC) 5

3t. Calijah Kancey (TB) 4

3t. Brian Branch (DET) 4

3t. Dante Stills (ARI) 4

- Devin White picked up his first sack of the season, dropping Stroud for a 7-yard loss. He now has 21.5 sacks in his career - the most by an inside linebacker since White entered the league in 2019.

- Shaquil Barrett recorded 1.0 sack and a forced fumble on Sunday. He now has 57.5 career sacks, including 43.5 with Tampa Bay. Since joining the Buccaneers in 2019, Barrett ranks first in strip sacks (14), tied for third in forced fumbles (14), 11th in sacks (43.5) and tied for 13th in the league in quarterback hits (87).

- As a team, the Buccaneers held the Texans to just 53 rushing yards on 17 carries. It marked the fifth time this season that Tampa Bay has limited its opponent to 75-or-fewer rushing yards – tied for the most-such games in the NFL through Sunday’s 1 p.m. window.

- William Gholston played in his 161st career game, surpassing Tony Mayberry (160) for the seventh-most games played in franchise history.

- Chase McLaughlin went 3-of-3 on his field goal attempts in the game, converting from 35, 49 and 55 yards. He is now 21-of-26 (80.8%) in his career from 50+ yards, the third-highest field goal percentage from 50+ yards since McLaughlin entered the league in 2018 (min. 15 attempts).

- Jake Camarda punted four times for 202 yards (50.5 avg.), pinning a pair of punts inside the 20-yard line. His 17 punts inside the 20-yard line this season are tied for the fifth-most in the league through Sunday’s 1 p.m. games.

- Camarda leads the NFL in yards per punt this season (52.3).

YARDS PER PUNT LEADERS – 2023 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) Y/P

1. Jake Camarda (TB) 52.3

2. Ryan Stonehouse (TEN) 52.3

3. Bryan Anger (DAL) 51.0

4. A.J. Cole (LV) 51.0

5. Corey Bojorquez (CLE) 50.5