NFL Week 10 Opening Odds: Buccaneers vs. Titans

The wheels on the Buccaneers bus is falling off. Head coach Todd Bowles has been outcoached since the team has returned from the bye. The offense puts up points and the defense can’t stop anyone. And when the defense holds teams to low scores, the offense can’t put any up on the scoreboard.

This feels like the old Bucs. The teams that were fielded that do not ever reach the playoffs.

This season, that appears to be the case.

Four straight losses are stirring up even more questions for this Bucs team. There’s uncertainty for the Buccaneers defense now after allowing 39 to a rookie-led offense in Week 9. It seems the fire on this team is gone, if there was any. Now everyone is left to wonder if at 3-5 the season is recoverable.

Oddsmakers feel the same.

Tampa Bay will be hosting the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. It’ll be a showdown of two 3-5 teams and it seems that our friends over at DraftKings have an early point spread that makes one throw their hands up and say, “Meh, pick whoever in this game!”

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bucs are favored by just 1.5 points.

Point spread: Bucs -1.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers -125, Titans +105

Which Buccaneers team will we see next week?