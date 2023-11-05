Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans: Week 9 Inactives

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an extended period of time between games from their last game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. However, they were unable to get to 100-percent health heading into this week against the Houston Texans.

In Week 8, the Bucs were without veteran guard Matt Feiler and will be without him for the second consecutive week. Feiler hurt his knee in the Week 7 loss against the Atlanta Falcons near the end of the game.

Defensively, the Buccaneers will be without defensive lineman Logan Hall (groin). Hall, who has been seeing a great deal of playing time this season, did not participate in any of the team’s practice sessions this week.

Defensive backs Christian Izien (illness) and Kaevon Merriweather (ankle) were questionable heading into the game but will play. Defensive tackle Vita Vea (groin) was listed as questionable despite being a full participant this week but will be on the field for Tampa Bay.

Here are the full lists of inactive players for the Bucs and Texans:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

OL - Matt Feiler

DL - Logan Hall

RB - Sean Tucker

LB - Markees Watts

QB - John Wolford

TE - David Wells

Houston Texans:

WR - Robert Woods

TE - Brevin Jordan

QB - Case Keenum

RB - Dameon Pierce

G - Nick Broeker

DT - Sheldon Rankins