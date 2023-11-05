Bucs at Texans: How to watch, TV schedule, notes and more

Broadcast Info

DATE: Sunday, November 5, 2023

GAME TIME: 1:00 PM ET

CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

SiriusXM (also available on the SXM App) TB: 159 or 388 HOU: 146 or 231

Buccaneers Notes

• QB BAKER MAYFIELD passed for 237 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 91.1 rating last week. Has 7 TD passes vs. INT for 99.9 rating in 3 road games in 2023 & aims for his 4th in row on road with 2+ TD passes & 90+ rating. Completed 19 of 21 atts. (career-high 90.5 pct.) with 2 TDs (1 pass, 1 rush) & 105 rating in his last start vs. Hou (9/19/21 w/ Cle.).

• RB RACHAAD WHITE had team-high 7 catches & tied his career high with 109 scrimmage yards (career-high 70 rec., 39 rush) in Week 8, his 4th-career game with 100+ scrimmage yards. Aims for his 3rd in row with 6+ catches.

• WR MIKE EVANS had 5th rec. TD of season last week & has 5+ TD catches in 9 of 10 career seasons. Has 10,932 rec. yards & 86 rec. TDs & can become 5th player ever with 11,000+ rec. yards & 85+ rec. TDs in 1st 10 career seasons. Aims for his 3rd in row with TD catch. Had 101 rec. yards in last road meeting.

• WR CHRIS GODWIN had 5 catches for 54 yards & 1st rec. TD of season last week, his 33rd-career rec. TD. Aims for his 5th in row overall & 8th in row on road with 5+ catches & 50+ rec. yards.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID led team with 14 tackles & had TFL in Week 8. Has 10+ tackles & TFL in 4 of his past 5 & aims for his 4th in row with 10+ tackles & TFL. Has 7 TFL in 2023 & has 5+ TFL in each of 1st 12 career seasons. Had 15 tackles in last road meeting & aims for his 3rd in row vs. Hou. with 10+ tackles.

• LB DEVIN WHITE had 9 tackles last week & aims for his 4th in row on road with 5+ tackles. Had FR in last meeting.

• NT VITA VEA aims for his 3rd in row on road with TFL.

• CB JAMEL DEAN had 2 PD last week. Aims for his 4th in row with 6+ tackles. Had INT in last meeting.

• S ANTOINE WINFIELD JR. aims for his 4th in row on road with PD. Has 11 sacks in 49 games, 3rd-most by DB in 1st 50 games since 1982

Texans Notes

• QB C.J. STROUD (rookie) completed 16 of 24 atts. (66.7 pct.) for 140 yards & had 1st-career rush TD last week. Is only QB with 2-or-fewer (1) INTs this season, among QBs with 5+ starts. Has 2 TD passes in each of 3 home starts. Leads rookies with 1,800 pass yards & 9 TD passes in 2023.

• RB DAMEON PIERCE rushed for 46 yards in Week 8. Has 657 scrimmage yards (73 per game) in 9 career home games.

• RB DEVIN SINGLETARY had 89 scrimmage yards (52 rush, 37 rec.) & 6 catches in only career game vs. TB (12/12/21 w/ Buf.).

• WR NICO COLLINS has 18 catches, 394 rec. yards (131.3 per game) & 3 rec. TDs in 3 home games this season, 2nd-most rec. yards per game at home by any player this season.

• WR TANK DELL ranks 2nd among rookie WRs with 60.7 scrimmage yards per game this season.

• WR ROBERT WOODS has 28 catches for 327 yards (109 per game) in his past 3 vs. TB.

• WR NOAH BROWN led team with season-high 57 rec. yards last week. Had 68 rec. yards in his last game vs. TB (9/11/22 w/ Dal.).

• TE DALTON SCHULTZ has rec. TD in 3 of past 4 overall & in each of his past 2 at home. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. TB with 6+ catches.

• LB BLAKE CASHMAN had 5 tackles, 2 TFL & 1st sack of season last week. Aims for 4th in row with 5+ tackles & 2+ TFL.

• LB DENZEL PERRYMAN had 9 tackles & half sack last week.

• DE JONATHAN GREENARD had season-high 6 tackles & career-high 2.5 sacks in Week 8. Has 5 sacks in his past 4.

• DT MALIEK COLLINS had season-high 2 sacks last week, his 4th-career multi-sack game. Aims for 3rd in row with 0.5+ sacks. Has sack in 2 of 3 career games vs. TB.

• CB STEVEN NELSON aims for 3rd in row at home with INT

Regular Season Series History

REG. SEASON: HOU leads series, 4-1 (won past 4)

THE LAST TIME: 12/21/19 - TB 20 at HOU 23

Week 9 Staff Picks

Tampa Bay is currently a 3-point underdog via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 40. Here are the staff picks for this week’s game between the Bucs and Texans.