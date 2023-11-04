NFL Prop Bets for Week 9: Buccaneers at Texans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are away this week to take on the Houston Texans on Sunday. We’ve already shared some staff picks along with the latest lines, so here we’ll share some prop bets that may be intriguing for fans to dive into.

Below are some prop bets for the Bucs Week 9 matchup against Houston, courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Receiving Yards

The Buccaneers offense has been struggling to get the ball to veteran Mike Evans as of late. Evans had an incredibly quiet night in Buffalo and the odds are that won’t happen again for a second consecutive week. DraftKings has an over/under set of 56.5 yards for the veteran receiver at -115. They have an alternate prop for yards set for over 100 yards at +475.

Total Combined Yards

Bucs running back Rachaad White is now expected to have a bigger role out of the Bucs backfield following Week 8’s game in Buffalo. With that said, DraftKings has taken notice in the Buccaneers young back being more involved. They have White with a total rushing/receiving combined yardage prop of +105 set for a line of +300.

Passing Touchdowns

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud have had two different seasons for different reasons. NFL DK, however, has set lines for their touchdowns with the over/under at 1.5. Mayfield is set at a +130 for the over, while Stroud is set at +110.