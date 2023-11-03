Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans: Final week 9 injury report

For the second straight week, the Bucs will be without their starting left guard. Matt Feiler, who suffered a knee injury against the Atlanta Falcons in week seven, will miss the upcoming game against the Houston Texans. Aaron Stinnie will once again get the start in his absence in-between Robert Hainsey and Tristan Wirfs.

The Bucs will also be without defensive lineman Logan Hall who is dealing with a groin injury. Hall has had some small flashes this season but hasn’t quite turned into the player many thought he could be when he was drafted last year.

Vita Vea, who missed last week with a groin injury, is questionable this week but is expected to play after being a full participant in practice all week. One name that popped up on the injury report on Friday was cornerback Christian Izien who did not participate due to an illness.

For the Houston Texans, they will be without starting running back Dameon Pierce who has been sidelined with an ankle injury. Also missing Sunday’s game will be tight end Brevin Johnson and wide receiver Robert Woods.

Questionable for the Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins who has a foot injury.

The Texans are also down to their fourth center, Michael Deiter, who will have the difficult task of taking on Vita Vea - though Texans’ quarterback C.J. Stroud is confident in Deiter’s abilities;

#Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud @CJ7STROUD @KPRC2 on adjusting to another new center in Michael Deiter and his confidence in him pic.twitter.com/JZi9uZl9o4 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 1, 2023

You can view the entire injury report below;

The Bucs and Texans face off Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS. Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will be on the call.

