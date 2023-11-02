Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans: Thursday Injury Report

The Buccaneers will likely be without two starters this week against the Houston Texans, but one would hardly consider their absences game-breaking.

Logan Hall (groin) and Matt Feiler (knee) have not participated in practice the last two days, casting doubt on their availability. Hall, the team’s top draft pick last year, has been a non-factor for the defense. With just 7 total tackles on the year, no sacks, and a miserable 46.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, Hall has not been much better than any warm body.

Feiler has been fine as the season-long starter at left guard — outside of last week of course when he also missed the Buffalo Bills game. That said, Nick Leverett stepped in for him and there was basically no noticeable difference, so the line should be generally okay against a middling Texans defensive front.

Ko Kieft and Kaevon Merriweather were both limited with ankle injuries, so they might be iffy for Sunday. What’s really important though are the statuses of Baker Mayfield, Tristan Wirfs and Vita Vea, who all participated in full. They should be good to go.

On the Houston side, the Texans might face some difficult absences.

Running back Dameon Pierce has not practiced this week due to an ankle sprain, nor have wide receiver Robert Woods and Brevin Jordan due to foot ailments.

Houston has been ravaged by offensive line injuries, but they got some good news with upgraded statuses for Tytus Howard, George Fant, and Laremy Tunsil.

See the full report below.