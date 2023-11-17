Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers: Final Injury Report

As the Buccaneers get ready to travel to San Francisco to take the 49ers, their overall health ahead of this matchup is in pretty good shape. However, they will be down a verteran defensive back.

Safety Ryan Neal (thumb) has not participated in practices all week and will be missing this week’s game.

There were also some other concerns throughout the week. Cornerback Carlton Davis (toe), offensive lineman Matt Feiler (kee), defensive back Josh Hayes (concussion), and linebacker Devin White (foot) are listed a questionable. Fortunately, they all fully participated in Friday’s practice session.

Veteran wide receiver Mike Evans started this week’s practice sessions with a limited participation designation as he was nursing a quad injury. Right tackle Luke Goedeke (foot) also started out the week with question marks. Both will be playing on Sunday.

On the 49ers side, guards Aaron Banks and Nick Zakelj are out for this matchup

You can see the full report below.