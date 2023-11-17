Buccaneers at 49ers: Predictions and staff picks for Week 11

As the Buccaneers get ready to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, we here at Bucs Nation are ready to drop some predictions for Week 11.

Tampa Bay is currently a 12-point underdog via DraftKings Sportsbook. Our staff weighs in with their predictions for the Bucs game and picks for the rest of the NFL’s Week 11 games.

Staff Predictions

Gil Arcia: Going out on a limb

No single player or unit/team prediction. Just straight to the point — Bucs shock the 49ers, winning 27-20. Boom.

James Yarcho: Summoning Freddie Mercury and David Bowie

The last time the Bucs traveled to San Francisco, they were missing Shaq Barrett, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Mike Edwards, lost Vita Vea and Jamel Dean during the game - and they were also without Tristan Wirfs. So Brock Purdy’s legendary performance against Tom Brady isn't quite as impressive as people may remember. This time around, the Bucs will implement the same pass rush they had last week sacking Purdy three times, hitting him numerous times, and forcing two takeaways.

Mike Kiwak: Purdy, Purdy Bad

Some might recall that Brock Purdy made his first career start against the Buccaneers last year and did quite well. He completed 16-of-21 passes for 185 yards, two touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown in an easy 35-7 win for San Fran. While I expect more points from the Bucs this time, Purdy will once again have his way against this Tampa defense en route to 300 yards and 3 scores.

Will Walsh: Running back advantage lies in Tampa Bay

The 49ers will have a fringe MVP candidate in their backfield this Sunday. Even still, in the positional battle of Christian McCaffrey versus Rachaad White, it will be Tampa Bay's runner who has the more productive day— with nearly 100 yards from scrimmage and a score.

Week 11 Staff Picks