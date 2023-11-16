Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers: Thursday Injury Report

The Buccaneers face a true David vs. Goliath scenario this weekend as they make a West Coast road trip to face a reignited San Francisco 49ers squad.

Currently sitting at 12-point underdogs, Tampa needs all of the help it can get. Luckily, positive progression for multiple big names defined Thursday’s injury report.

Notably, Mike Evans (quad), Luke Goedeke (foot), and Devin White (foot) all saw their statuses upgraded. Evans went from limited to full, while the latter two went from DNP to limited. Goedeke’s presence in particular is critical against a devastating 49ers pass rush that was recently bolstered by the addition of Chase Young. Even if he’s not 100%, Goedeke is likely still a better option than someone like Matt Feiler or Brandon Walton.

Carlton Davis and Feiler both remained full participants, so they’re good to go for Sunday. Rookie Josh Hayes (concussion) was also upgraded to full, so that will bolster the defensive back and special teams depth.

Ryan Neal (thumb) remained sidelined, though as Pro Football Focus’s 85th-rated safety (out of 88 qualified players), that would hardly be devastating absence. Getting Dee Delaney more snaps might create an overall net benefit for the defense.

The 49ers may face some issues upfront, which can be considered their weakest link already. Starting guard Aaron Banks remained a DNP due to a toe injury, as did fellow guard Nick Zakelj. Tackle Colton McKivitz remained limited ankle and knee issues. All of their statuses should be closely watched tomorrow.

You can see the full report below: