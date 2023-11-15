Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers: Initial injury report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing some injury issues once again - but they pale in comparison to the injury issues they had in their last trip to San Francisco. This time around, however, they have some early trouble in the trenches.

Starting right tackle Luke Goedeke did not participate in practice Wednesday, which is slightly concerning this early considering the 49ers now have Chase Young opposite Nick Bosa so having your starting tackles available and healthy is vital this week.

Safety Ryan Neal was spotted with a cast on Wednesday as he deals with a thumb injury and Devin White was also held out due to a foot injury.

White is coming off his best performance since week one and the Bucs will need that level of production against the likes of Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey, when in Carolina, told White while mic’d up that he was the best linebacker in the league. That’s the kind of White that needs to be on the field if the Bucs are going to stand a chance against the 49ers.

Limited on Wednesday was wide receiver Mike Evans who is dealing with a quad injury and cornerback Josh Hayes who is still going through concussion protocol.

As of this writing, the 49ers had not finished practice and did not have an injury report available. Check back for an update once that information becomes available.

Here is the full Buccaneers injury report;

The Buccaneers and 49ers kick off at Levi Stadium Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on FOX. Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston will be on the call.

