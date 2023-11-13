Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 20-6 win over the Titans

- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned a 20-6 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, out-gaining the Titans 340-209.

- Baker Mayfield completed 18-of-29 passes for 278 yards and one touchdown, with one interception, earning a 102.4 passer rating. He now has 15 career games with 250-plus passing yards and multiple touchdown passes.

- Mayfield has recorded a passer rating above 90 in 6-of-9 games he has played this season – tied for the fourth-most such games by a quarterback this season.

- Mike Evans finished with a game-high six receptions for 143 yards and one touchdown. With his receiving total, Evans surpassed Chad Johnson (11,059) for the 38th-most receiving yards in NFL history.

- In addition, the touchdown was the 87th receiving touchdown of Evans’ career, tying Andre Reed for the 16th-most in NFL history.

- Sunday’s game marked the second time this season that Evans went over 100 yards receiving and marked the 35th time he has done so in his regular season career. He now has 23 career games with 100-or-more receiving yards and a receiving touchdown – tied for the fifth-most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2014.

- Rachaad White got the Buccaneers on the scoreboard with a 43-yard catch-and-run to score the game’s first touchdown. It marked the first receiving touchdown of the year for White and the third of his career. The 43-yard score marked the longest scoring play of the season for Tampa Bay and the longest play of White’s career.

- White finished with 98 yards from scrimmage, including 51 on the ground and 47 in the passing game.

- Among running backs, White currently ranks second in receiving yards (326) and third in receptions (35) this season.

RB RECEIVING YARDS LEADERS – 2023 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) Rec. Yds

1. Christian McCaffrey (SF) 339

2. Rachaad White (TB) 326

3. Alvin Kamara (NO) 305

4. Travis Etienne (JAC) 275

5. Josh Jacobs (LV) 242

RB RECEPTION LEADERS – 2023 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) Rec.

1. Alvin Kamara (NO) 50

2. Christian McCaffrey (SF) 38

3. Rachaad White (TB) 35

4. Rhamondre Stevenson (NE) 32

5. Jaylen Warren (PIT) 31

- The Buccaneers defense limited the Titans to just 209 total yards (167 passing, 42 rushing) and six points. The 209 total yards were the second-fewest allowed by Tampa Bay this season (197 at New Orleans).

- Titans RB Derrick Henry was limited to 20 yards from scrimmage on Sunday, matching his lowest total in any game dating back to the 2017 season.

- The defense finished with 13 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks. The 13 quarterback hits are tied for the fourth-most by any team in a single game this season and the most by a Buccaneers defense in a single game since 2019 (12/29/19 vs. Atlanta). Tampa Bay’s five different players with multiple quarterback hits in a single game matched the most by any team since the Philadelphia Eagles had six different players record multiple quarterback hits on 9/25/22 vs. Washington.

- The 10 tackles for loss tied for the fifth-most by any team in a single game this season and matched the most by a Buccaneers defense in a single game since 2021 (11/14/21 at Washington).

- The Buccaneers tallied five tackles for loss in the opening quarter, matching the most by any team in a single quarter this season.

- Shaquil Barrett notched his fourth sack of the season and pushed his career sack total to 58.5. Since joining the Buccaneers in 2019, Barrett ranks first in strip sacks (14), tied for third in forced fumbles (14), 11th in sacks (44.5) and 13th in the league in quarterback hits (89).

- Vita Vea extended his team-leading sack total to 4.5 this season and pushed his career sack total to 22.5.

- Devin White has recorded a sack in back-to-back games and now has 22.5 in his career – the most by an inside linebacker since White entered the league in 2019.

- Yaya Diaby picked up the second sack of his rookie season. He now has a sack in two of the past three games for Tampa Bay.

- Lavonte David recorded a tackle for loss for the fifth-consecutive game. No Tampa Bay player has had a longer-such streak within a season since Jason Pierre-Paul in 2018. David finished the game with five tackles (two for loss) and one pass defensed.

- David now has 154 career tackles for loss – the fourth-most among all active NFL players.

TACKLES FOR LOSS LEADERS – ACTIVE PLAYERS

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) TFL

1. Aaron Donald (LAR) 171

2. Calais Campbell (ATL) 168

3. Von Miller (BUF) 164

4t. Lavonte David (TB) 154

4t. Cameron Jordan (NO) 152

- David needs just two tackles to surpass Rondé Barber (1,428) for the second-most tackles in franchise history, trailing only Derrick Brooks (2,198).

- Calijah Kancey notched his fifth and sixth tackles for loss of the season surpassing Philadelphia’s Jalen Carter for the second-most tackles for loss among rookies this season. He is the first rookie with multiple tackles for loss in consecutive games since Micah Parsons and Jaelan Phillips each did so in 2021.

ROOKIE TACKLE FOR LOSS LEADERS – 2023 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) Rec.

1. Tuli Tuipulotu (LAC) 7

2. Calijah Kancey (TB) 6

3. Jalen Carter (PHI) 5

4t. Many Players Tied 4

- Antoine Winfield Jr. secured the fifth regular season interception of his career and his first this season. In his NFL debut, Markees Watts got credited with the quarterback hit that caused the errant throw.

- Winfield Jr. is 1-of-4 players with five-or-more interceptions, five-or-more forced fumbles and five-or-more fumble recoveries since he entered the league in 2020 (also, Shaquille Leonard, Foyesade Oluokon and Fred Warner). He is the only player on that list who also has 10-or-more career sacks.

- Chase McLaughlin made both of his field goal tries in the game, converting from 25 and 35 yards.