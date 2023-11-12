NFL Week 11 Opening Odds: Buccaneers at 49ers

The wheels on the Buccaneers bus are back on. Head coach Todd Bowles had his defense playing the way we are used to seeing them play. Against the Titans, Tampa Bay held Tennessee to just over 200 yards (209) after giving up 496 the week before to the Texans. The defense was hitting on all cylinders and the offense controlled the game for the most part.

Despite the slow start, the defense played well enough to give the offense enough opportunities to put a decent amount of points on the board to earn the victory. Quarterback Baker Mayfield of course led the way while veteran receiver Mike Evans contributed in a big way.

But do the oddsmakers feel it is enough to carry over into next week against the 49ers?

No. No they don’t.

Tampa Bay will be traveling to San Francisco for Week 11 to take on the 49ers. The Bucs will try to narrow the gap in the NFC South but our friends over at DraftKings have an early point spread that all but says the Buccaneers don’t stand a chance.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bucs are 10.5-point underdogs.

Point spread: Bucs +10.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers +400, 49ers -535

Which Buccaneers team will we see next week?