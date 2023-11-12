Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Tennessee Titans: Week 10 Inactives

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing a crossroads of their season - win and stay alive, lose and we’re talking draft, free agency, and coaching searches by Thanksgiving.

Just like the old days, huh?

Standing in their way of salvaging their season are the Tennessee Titans - a team that has a 10-2 record against the Bucs over the two teams’ history - and the Bucs are still reeling from their last second 39-37 loss to the Houston Texans.

One of the main factors in that loss was Carlton Davis, who has arguably his worst game as a Buc. Now, he’s back to dealing with that toe injury that sidelined him for two games earlier in the year and he will not suit up for the Bucs

The Bucs, however, will have cornerback Jamel Dean who cleared concussion protocol. Aaron Stinnie will once again step in for the injured Matt Feiler and the Bucs lose more cornerback depth with the loss of Josh Hayes.

AS a result of the lack of depth, the Buccaneers elevated cornerback Keenan Isaac from the practice squad to the active roster.

For the Titans, they are without wide receiver Treylon Burks, safety Mike Brown, offensive linemen Daniel Brunskill and Nicholas Petit-Frere, and former Buccaneer Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Here are your inactive players for the Bucs and Titans;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

OL - Matt Feiler

CB - Josh Hayes

CB - Carlton Davis

RB - Ke’Shawn Vaughn

TE - David Wells

QB - John Wolford

Tennessee Titans:

WR - Treylon Burks

WR - Colton Dowell

OL - Daniel Brunskill

CB - Sean Murphy-Bunting

OLB - Caleb Murphy

QB - Ryan Tannehill

OLB - Rashad Weaver

The Bucs and Titans kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET in Raymond James Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS with Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Matt Ryan on the call.

