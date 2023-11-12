NFL Prop Bets for Week 10: Buccaneers vs. Titans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are at home this week to take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. We’ve already shared some staff picks along with the latest lines, so here we’ll share some prop bets that may be intriguing for fans to dive into.

Below are some prop bets for the Bucs Week 10 matchup against Tennessee, courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Touchdown Scorer

The Buccaneers offense actually got off the ground last week in Houston. However, a loss was still recorded. Running back Rachaad White, though, does appear to be more featured in the gameplan as of late. Because of this, White’s touchdown props has him at a +750 for scoring two or more tuddies.

Field Goals

This may be a low scoring game, or it could be a game where one team outscores the other by a few touchdowns. Regardless, Bucs kicker Chase McLaughlin may have a busy afternoon. The over/under set for field goals is 1.5 where the over is a -110 and the under is -120.

Passing Touchdowns

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield and Titans quarterback Will Levis are entering this game with oddsmakers seemingly liking the positions their in. With that said, DraftKings has set lines for their touchdowns with the over/under at 1.5. Mayfield is set at a +124 for the over, while Levis is set at +154.