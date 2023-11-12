Bucs vs. Titans: How to watch, TV schedule, notes, and more

Broadcast Info

DATE: Sunday, November 12, 2023

GAME TIME: 1:00 PM ET

CBS: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross

SiriusXM (also available on the SXM App) TEN: 121 or 386 TB: 94 or 232

Buccaneers Notes

• QB BAKER MAYFIELD completed 21 of 30 atts. (70 pct.) for 265 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs with season-high 119.4 rating in Week 9. Aims for his 3rd in row with 2+ TD passes. Passed for 334 yards & 4 TDs vs. 0 INTs & 147 rating in his last start vs. Ten. (12/6/20 w/ Cle.).

• RB RACHAAD WHITE had career-high 119 scrimmage yards (73 rush, 46 rec.) & 1st-career game with 2 rush TDs last week. Aims for his 3rd in row with 100+ scrimmage yards. Ranks 2nd among RBs in receptions (33) & rec. yards (279) in 2023.

• WR MIKE EVANS led team with 87 rec. yards last week. Is 1 of 2 (Tyreek Hill) with 500+ rec. yards & 5+ rec. TDs in each of past 8 seasons. Had 11 catches for 198 yards & 2 rec. TDs in last meeting.

• WR CHRIS GODWIN needs 32 rec. yards for 7th-straight season with 500+ rec. yards. Has 5+ catches in 16 of his past 17 at home.

• TE CADE OTTON had 6 catches for career-high 70 yards & had 1st-career game with 2 rec. TDs last week.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID led team with 11 tackles & had 2 TFL & FF last week, his 28th-career FF, tied-most among active players. Aims for his 3rd in row at home & 5th in row overall with 10+ tackles & TFL. Ranks 4th among active players with 152 TFL.

• LB DEVIN WHITE had 1st sack of season last week. Aims for his 7th in row with 5+ tackles.

• LB SHAQUIL BARRETT had 3rd sack of season & 20th-career FF last week. Has FF in 2 of his past 3. Had sack & FF in last meeting.

• NT VITA VEA has TFL in 3 of his past 4.

• DL CALIJAH KANCEY had 3 TFL & 2nd-career sack last week, 1 of 2 rookie DL (Bryan Bresee) with 3 TFL in game this season.

• S ANTOINE WINFIELD JR. had 7th-career FR last week & is only player in 2023 with 3 FFs & 3 FRs.

Titans Notes

• QB WILL LEVIS (rookie) completed 22 of 39 atts. (56.4 pct.) for career-high 262 yards last week. Can become 1st QB in franchise history with 225+ pass yards in each of 1st 3 career starts.

• RB DERRICK HENRY led team with 102 scrimmage yards (75 rush, 27 rec.) & had rush TD last week, his 3rd-straight game with 100+ scrimmage yards & 5th this season, tied-most among RBs (Christian McCaffrey). Has rush TD in 2 of past 3. Rushed for 75 yards in last meeting. Is only RB with 750+ scrimmage yards in each of past 7 seasons.

• RB TYJAE SPEARS ranks 4th among rookie RBs with 340 scrimmage yards (216 rush, 124 rec.).

• WR DEANDRE HOPKINS aims for 3rd in row with 60+ rec. yards & has 60+ rec. yards in 3 of 4 road games this season. Has 5+ catches in 2 of 3 career games vs. TB. Leads team with 564 rec. yards in 2023 & 4th WR since 2000 with 500+ rec. yards in each of 1st 11 seasons.

• WR KYLE PHILLIPS had career-high 68 rec. yards in Week 9.

• DT JEFFERY SIMMONS had season-high 7 tackles & TFL last week. Aims for 3rd in row with 5+ tackles & TFL.

• DE DENICO AUTRY aims for 3rd in row with PD.

• LB HAROLD LANDRY has sack & 2 TFL in 2 of past 3. Had sack, FF & FR in last meeting.

• LB AZEEZ AL-SHAAIR led team with 10 tackles & had PD last week. Aims for 5th in row with 10+ tackles. Had FR in his last game vs. TB (12/11/22 w/ SF).

• CB KRISTIAN FULTON aims for 6th in row with PD & 3rd in row with 5+ tackles.

• CB SEAN MURPHY-BUNTING totaled 21 PD & 6 INTs in 1st 4 career seasons with TB (2019-22).

Series History

REG. SEASON: TEN leads series, 10-2 (won past 3)

THE LAST TIME: 10/27/19 - TB 23 at TEN 27

Week 10 Staff Picks

Tampa Bay is currently a 1-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are the staff picks for this week’s games as well as the Bucs and Titans.