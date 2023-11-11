What could happen, should happen, and will happen: Titans at Bucs

The Tennessee Titans are up next for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are back at home after their two-game road stretch. Saddled with the pressure of four consecutive losses, Tampa Bay enters this game needing a win like a car needs tires. The Bucs’ desperation should be high, regardless— Here’s what could, should, and will happen this week in Tampa Bay.

What could happen?

Todd Bowles’ defense could get dissected by a rookie quarterback, for the second-straight week.

Last week, it was C.J. Stroud, this week it could be Will Levis. Levis has only played in two games so far this season. His body of work is small but he’s already shown he’s more than capable of a C.J. versus the Bucs-esque day. This could happen and it would sting just a little bit more for Tampa Bay fans because the Buccaneers had every opportunity to grab Levis in last year’s draft. The Bucs chose the passers they had on the roster already and now, 7 months later, a bright light will shine on that decision.

What should happen?

The Buccaneers should throw the ball to Mike Evans.

Every week its a talking point, this week is no different. The strength of Tampa Bay’s offense are the weapons they have in the pass-game. From the two talented wide receivers, to their seldom-used but capable pass-catching tight end, down to their very reliable receiving halfback, the Bucs are built to pass. Last week, Evans had four catches. Four catches for a player of his caliber is disappointing enough in its own right. The disappointment only grows when the statistics show he only had five targets. An 80% catch rate is fantastic and well above his season average. The Bucs did score a whopping 37 points last week, but that level of production is unlikely on a week-to-week basis without heavy contributions from your team’s best players. Four catches is not enough, five targets is not enough. The Bucs should make sure if they go down this week they go down swinging, throwing their best punches.

What will happen?

The Bucs will have their backs up against the wall.

Todd Bowles’ seat is so hot, he’s starting to get sunburn. The Tampa Bay defense is coming off one of its worst showings during Bowles’ time with the team. Offensively, Baker Mayfield may not be a part of the problem but he is running out of time to show that he’s a part of the solution. The Buccaneers have only won one game at home this season and the team’s week two win against the Chicago Bears might as well have been ages ago. Nevermind trying to turn the ship around, the Buccaneers need a win to keep the ship afloat.

What do you think of our list? Do you agree? No? What are some things you think could happen, should happen, and will happen this week?

For more Bucs coverage check us out here:

@Will_Walsh_NFL (X)

@Bucs_Nation (X)

@Will_Walsh_NFL (YouTube)