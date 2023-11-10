Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans: Final Injury Report

If the Buccaneers are looking to improve and snap their four-game skid this weekend against the Titans, they’ll have to do it with some injuries.

Tampa Bay’s biggest concern is still their starting corners. Carlton Davis (toe) and Jamel Dean (concussion) are listed as questionable and will be game-time decisions. Head coach Todd Bowles stated that Dean still has to pass a few more tests to be able to play while Davis was able to participate in today’s session to some degree.

A couple rookies are also banged. Receiver Trey Palmer (neck/illness) was a full participant Friday but listed as questionable. Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (quadriceps) was listed as limited for the second consecutive day.

Veteran linemen Matt Feiler (knee) and Luke Goedeke (foot) are banged up, however, Goedeke will play after being a full participant Friday. Feiler has been officially listed as doubtful for Sunday.

Tennessee, too, will have some question marks with veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill listed as questionable.

The full report is posted below.