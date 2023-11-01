Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans: Initial injury report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to avoid their first four game losing streak since 2019 and if they’re going to do that, some guys are going to have to battle through injuries and perform when the Bucs travel to take on the Houston Texans.

Most noticeably, quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with a knee contusion that we saw him trying to work out Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills. Not only that, but left tackle Tristan Wirfs suffered a leg injury in that game - even going into the blue medical tent before returning to the game.

Then there’s Vita Vea, who missed the Bills game and was sorely missed as Josh Allen had numerous running lanes right up the middle where Vea normally would have been. Vea has dealt with numerous injuries this year including his pec, knee, foot, and groin.

The Bucs are still currently without Matt Feiler who missed Thursday’s game, replaced by Aaron Stinnie. Feiler got injured late in the game against the Falcons and even the mini-bye may not be enough to get him back on the field.

For the Houston Texans, they’re now on their fourth center - which doesn’t bode well for the interior of the line or quarterback C.J. Stroud if Vea is on the field. They also had five players - including running back Damien Pierce, tackle Laremy Tunsil, and wide receiver Robert Woods - all miss practice Wednesday.

You can check out the full injury report below;

The Bucs and Texans face off Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS. Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will be on the call.

