NFL Week 6 Opening Odds: Buccaneers vs. Lions

The Buccaneers were off last week and are preparing now for a visit from the Detroit Lions this week.

Tampa Bay is entering this game with 3-1 record and although the bye week came early this season, they had sever players injured and hope to be at or near 100-percent for Sunday’s game against Detroit. So what do the oddsmakers have to say about this matchup?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is a 3.5-point underdog at home against the Lions.

Point spread: Bucs +3.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers +145, Lions, -175

Detroit has been playing good football overall with an above average defense and offense led by quarterback Jared Goff. With a 4-1 record, the Lions have been tough in the trenches and this Buccaneers time will look to keep them off balance.

As for the Buccaneers, quarterback Baker Mayfield appears to have resurrected is career in Tampa Bay as he has led a new offensive scheme under new offensive coordinator Dave Canales. The defense has also been playing lights out under head coach Todd Bowles so it’ll be interesting to see what the Bucs do to stop the Detroit offense.

The game between the Bucs and Lions is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET next Sunday.