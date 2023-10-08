SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers Team MVP

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a bye this week. Through the first quarter of the season, they are comfortably on top of the NFC South with a 3-1 record. They’ve achieved success thus far through four games with a balance of really good defense and good offense despite not being consistent with the new offense.

That is scarily exciting to note.

Both the offense and defense have seen good play from different players on both sides of the ball. Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Antoine Winfield, Jr., Shaquil Barrett, Devin White, and many others have all played a role in where the Bucs are to this point

So who has been the most valuable to Tampa Bay through the first four games of 2023? The majority of the Bucaneers fanbase have spoken.

Fans think highly of Mayfield and Winfield as you can see in the graphic above, with 47-percent of the fans feeling like Mayfield is the team’s MVP, but Winfield isn’t that far behind. We’ll undoubtedly see continued success throughout the rest of the season from those two as they are key players to each of the ball.

Are there any others you feel that could be the MVP of the team? Sound off in the comments below.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.