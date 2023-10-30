NFL Week 9 Opening Odds: Buccaneers at Texans

The Buccaneers were never in the game Thursday night when they took on the Buffalo Bills. Struggles on offense and defense and despite the final score, Tampa Bay really couldn’t do much on the field.

Three straight losses are now stirring up lots of questions for the Bucs team. There’s uncertainty for the Buccaneers offense on whether or not this is the right approach with this unit on the field. The running game is an ongoing problem that doesn’t appear to be getting fixed anytime soon when head coach Todd Bowles is content with staying the course. Then when the defense has a rough showing the offense can’t seem to be found to bail them out.

Tampa Bay has come out flat since the bye week and three games later now face another opponent that can easily sneak up on them and hand them a fourth straight loss.

At 3-4 the Buccaneers will hope to not fall further below the .500 mark. So what do the oddsmakers have to say about this matchup against the Houston Texans?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is a 2.5-point underdog as the visiting team.

Point spread: Bucs +2.5

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers +114, Texans-135

Which Buccaneers team will we see next week?