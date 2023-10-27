Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 24-18 loss to the Bills

- Rachaad White led the Buccaneers offensively, hauling in seven receptions for a career-high 70 yards receiving, while adding 39 yards rushing on nine carries. His 109 yards from scrimmage matched his career high. White now has 70 and 65 receiving yards in the past two contests, marking the first time he has recorded 65-or-more receiving yards in consecutive games.

- Baker Mayfield completed 25-of-42 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns, with zero interceptions, earning a 91.1 passer rating. Mayfield has recorded a passer rating above 90 in 4-of-7 games he has played this season – tied for the seventh-most such games by a quarterback this season.

- Chris Godwin hauled in a 3-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield, recording the 33rd receiving touchdown of his NFL career. His 33 receiving touchdowns for Tampa Bay tied Cameron Brate for the third-most in franchise history.

ALL-TIME RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN LEADERS – FRANCHISE HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) Rec. TD

1. Mike Evans (2014-Present) 86

2. Jimmie Giles (1978-86) 34

3t. Cameron Brate (2014-2022) 33

3t. Chris Godwin (2017-Present) 33

5. Kevin House (1980-86) 31

- With the touchdown reception, Godwin also tied Jimmie Giles for the fourth-most touchdowns from scrimmage for Tampa Bay.

ALL-TIME SCRIMMAGE TOUCHDOWN LEADERS – FRANCHISE HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) Scrim. TD

1. Mike Evans (2014-Present) 86

2. Mike Alstott (1996-2006) 71

3. James Wilder (1981-89) 36

4t. Chris Godwin (2017-Present) 34

4t. Jimmie Giles (1978-86) 34

- Godwin logged five receptions for 54 yards. It was the 14th time in his last 15 games that he has had five-or-more receptions and 50-or-more receiving yards. His six-such games this season are tied for the second-most in the NFL.

GAMES WITH 5+ RECEPTIONS AND 50+ RECEIVING YARDS – 2023 SEASON

Rank Player (Team) Games

1. Stefon Diggs (BUF) 8

2t. Chris Godwin (TB) 6

2t. A.J. Brown (PHI) 6

2t. Puka Nacua (LAR) 6

2t. Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) 6

- Godwin also contributed a career-long 14-yard rush in the opening quarter on his only attempt of the game.

- Mike Evans made three receptions for 39 yards and caught the game’s final touchdown, his fifth of the season and the 86th of his NFL career. His five touchdown receptions are tied for the fourth-most in the NFL this season.

RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN LEADERS – 2023 SEASON

Rank Player (Team) Rec. TD

1. Tyreek Hill (MIA) 7

2t. Jordan Addison (MIN) 6

2t. Stefon Diggs (BUF) 6

4t. Mike Evans (TB) 5

4t. Five Others Tied 5

- With his 86 career touchdown catches, Evans tied Jimmy Graham (86 – active) for the 17th-most touchdown receptions in NFL history.

- The Bills entered Week 8 second in the NFL in offensive redzone efficiency converting touchdowns on 71.4% of redzone drives entering Thursday’s game. The Buccaneers entered the game No. 1 in the NFL in redzone defense and kept the Bills out of the endzone on each of their first two redzone drives to begin the game. Buffalo finished 2-of-4 on redzone drives in the contest. The Buccaneers still rank as the No. 2 redzone defense in the league.

LOWEST TOUCHDOWN PERCENTAGE ON REDZONE DRIVES – 2023 SEASON

Rank Team RZTD%

1. Baltimore Ravens 23.5%

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27.3%

3. Tennessee Titans 30.4%

4. New York Jets 36.8%

5. Atlanta Falcons 38.9%

- DL William Gholston intercepted a pass deflected by S Antoine Winfield Jr. to secure his first career interception and set up Tampa Bay’s first touchdown of the game. The Buccaneers rank tied for third in the NFL with 13 takeaways as a team this season.

TAKEAWAY LEADERS – 2023 SEASON

Rank Team TA

1. Jacksonville Jaguars 16

2. Buffalo Bills 14

3t. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13

3t. New York Jets 13

5. Four Teams Tied 12

- Lavonte David recorded the 150th tackle for loss of his NFL career on Thursday – the fifth-most among all active NFL players.

TACKLE FOR LOSS LEADERS – ACTIVE PLAYERS

Rank Player (Team) TFL

1. Aaron Donald (LAR) 168

2. Calais Campbell (ATL) 167

3. Von Miller (BUF) 164

4. Cameron Jordan (NO) 151

5. Lavonte David (TB) 150

- David finished with a team-high 14 tackles – his most in a game since he tallied 14 at Washington on Nov. 14, 2021. He has now recorded 10+ tackles in three consecutive games. No Buccaneers player has had a longer streak since Kwon Alexander (four games) in 2015.

- Rookie OLB Yaya Diaby earned his first career sack, dropping Bills QB Josh Allen for a 2-yard loss in the second quarter. OLB Anthony Nelson tacked on another sack for the Buccaneers in the third quarter, dropping Allen for an 11-yard loss to bring his season sack total to 2.0 and his career sack total to 13.5.

- Jamel Dean contributed two passes defensed on the night, marking his ninth career game with multiple passes defensed.

- Jake Camarda punted six times for 305 yards (50.8 avg.), pinning a pair of punts inside the 20-yard line. His 14 punts inside the 20-yard line this season are the third-most in the NFL.

PUNTS INSIDE THE 20 – 2023 SEASON

Rank Player (Team) IN20

1t. Logan Cooke (JAC) 18

1t. Bryce Baringer (NE) 18

3. Jake Camarda (TB) 14

4t. Jack Fox (DET) 13

4t. Lou Hedley (NO) 13

4t. Jordan Stout (BAL) 13

- Camarda leads the NFL in yards per punt this season (52.5).

YARDS PER PUNT LEADERS – 2023 SEASON

Rank Player (Team) Y/P

1. Jake Camarda (TB) 52.5

2. Ryan Stonehouse (TEN) 51.6

3. Bryan Anger (DAL) 51.5

4. Ryan Wright (MIN) 50.9

5. Michael Dickson (SEA) 50.2

- Chase McLaughlin tied his career long by hitting a 57-yard field goal on Thursday. He now has 20 career field goals made of 50+ yards.