Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills: Week 8 Inactives

It’s a short week and hopefully the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a short memory. Back to back losses and an anemic offense has taken the Bucs from 3-1 to 3-3, now in danger of dipping under .500 before this mini-bye week. The Bucs have never won a road game in Buffalo and things aren’t looking too good for that streak to end now.

Last week in the loss against the Atlanta Falcons we saw left guard Matt Feiler struggle at the end with a knee injury. Turns out, the short week is going to keep him out of this one because of that injury. The Bucs will also be without Kaevon Merriweather who left the Falcons game with an ankle injury.

The biggest question all the way up until game time was whether or not Vita Vea would play. Vea, who has dealt with multiple injuries this season, didn’t practice this week due to a groin injury. Vita Vea is officially inactive for the Bucs - a huge loss along that defensive line.

Baker Mayfield (knee) and Chris Godwin (neck) both missed Monday’s walkthrough and were questionable coming in but both are suited up and will start for the Buccaneers.

Ahead of the game, the Bucs elevated defensive lineman Deadrin Senat and safety Richard LeCounte III from the practice squad. LeCounte III is obviously because of Merriweather’s injury and Senat was the insurance policy for Vea should he not be able to play.

For the Buffalo Bills, they’re dealing with their own injury issues. Tight end Dawson Knox just had wrist surgery to alleviate an issue and fellow tight end Quintin Morris will be out with an ankle injury. In addition to that, the Bills will also be without linebacker Baylon Spector who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Ed Oliver was questionable with a toe injury but he will suit up and play against the Bucs tonight.

Here are the full lists of inactive players for the Bucs and Bills;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

S - Kaevon Merriweather

OL - Matt Feiler

DL - Vita Vea

RB - Sean Tucker

LB - Markees Watts

DL - Patrick O’Connor

TE - David Wells

Buffalo Bills:

TE - Quintin Morris

LB - Baylon Spector

CB - Kaiir Elam

S - Damar Hamlin

OL - German Ifedi

T - Alec Anderson

The Buccaneers and Bills face off on Thursday Night at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit on the call.

