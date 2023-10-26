What could happen, should happen, and will happen: Bucs at Bills

The Bucs are back in primetime for the second time this year. Tampa Bay’s first night game wasn’t an ideal showing for a team attempting to prove its worth in the National Football League. This week, Tampa matches up with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.

What could happen?

For the second straight week, this game could be a blowout.

Last week we discussed the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game potentially being a blowout win for Tampa. This week, the Buccaneers may be facing a blowout loss. The Buffalo Bills have been trending downward the last several weeks, even still, these are two organizations with different expectations who are living in vastly different realities. Buffalo is, more or less, a Super Bowl or bust team. They have clear goals of holding up the Lombardi Trophy in February. Tampa Bay is fighting to earn a trip to the postseason. The Buccaneers have fallen from their early-season grace in recent weeks— dropping consecutive games against NFC competition. Though the Bills and Bucs have similar records, there is no doubt, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a ‘get right’ game for Buffalo, in the eyes of most.

What should happen?

The Buccaneers should be able to make Buffalo one-dimensional.

The Bills’ offense hasn’t been consistent in 2023. The team’s total points scored in each of the last four games are as follows— 48 (W), 20 (L), 14 (W), 25(L). In the last month of football, Buffalo has had just one good rushing performance. Two weeks ago, against the New York Giants, Buffalo’s backs were given the ball 27 times and notched well over 100 yards. On the season, the Bills are a middle of the pack rushing offense, averaging 112 yards per game.

Tampa Bay has the seventh fewest rush yards allowed this season. The Buccaneers’ run defense should assert themselves against a weaker rush offense. Making the Bills’ offense one-dimensional gives Tampa Bay the best route to victory.

What will happen?

The Bucs will have to put the ball in the hands of their playmakers to have a chance.

Tampa Bay will be the underdog on Thursday night. The Bills haven’t been playing up to their own standard, as of late, so Tampa may represent a somewhat kitsch pick for upset specialists, but the Bills are the favorite. Whenever you’re an underdog and you’re riding a slight losing streak, the easiest way to change momentum is find your best players and get them involved. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are the best skill-position players on Tampa Bay’s offense. They represent the quickest way Tampa can flip the field or find the endzone and the Buccaneers cannot let Thursday night come and go without giving them each 10 targets. The Buccaneers will need their contributions to upset Buffalo on the road this week.

What do you think of our list? Do you agree? No? What are some things you think could happen, should happen, and will happen this week?

For more Bucs coverage check us out here:

@Will_Walsh_NFL (X)

@Bucs_Nation (X)

@Will_Walsh_NFL (YouTube)