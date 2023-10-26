Buccaneers at Bills: Predictions and staff picks for Week 8

As the Buccaneers get ready to play the Buffalo Bills Thursday night, we here at Bucs Nation are ready to drop some predictions for Week 8.

Tampa Bay is currently a 8.5-point underdog via DraftKings Sportsbook. Our staff weighs in with their predictions for the Bucs game and picks for the rest of the NFL’s Week 8 games.

Staff Predictions

Gil Arcia: The Bucs Stop Here

Well, they’ve already stopped. Baker Mayfield forgot what made them successful offensively the beginning of the season and the running game still isn’t running anywhere. Unfortunately, the Bills put the Buccaneers to shame for the third consecutive week. Buffalo racks up nearly 400 yards on offense to Tampa Bay’s sub-200 of total offense. Happy early Halloween, Bucs fans.

James Yarcho: It Finally Happens

I’ve been calling for it for weeks and eventually I have to be right, right? Chris Godwin, in week eight of the NFL season, is still looking for his first score. Last week against the Falcons, Baker Mayfield hyper-targeted him in the red zone at the end of the game and couldn’t connect, leading to what was a game-tying field goal. This week, Mayfield and Godwin get it done and connect on two scores in Buffalo. Unfortunately, that won’t be enough to get the Bucs a win.

Mike Kiwak: The Ship Hits Rock Bottom

I don’t want to be a downer, but this has all the makings of an absolute lashing. The Bills need to break out of rut, and their offense is more than talented enough to do it. The Bucs, meanwhile, were 3 redzone turnovers away from getting mauled by the Falcons at home. Add in that the Bills have won their last 5 Thursday night games by an average of nearly 15 points, and I just don’t see a good outcome awaiting Tampa. The Bucs offense fails to score a TD, again, as the Bills win by three scores.

Will Walsh: Rachaad runs in place some more.

This season, Rachaad White and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' run game has been poor. Even still, Tampa continues to feature it. This will be the week, that we see more of the same. First down runs, up the middle, for two yards or less will carry the Bucs' gameplan. Tampa's running backs will finish with 16 carries for 35 yards.

Evan Wanish: Bucs Defense is Turnover Happy, but it's not Enough

Last week the Bucs defense forced three turnovers and those were key to keeping Tampa Bay in the game. With Josh Allen coming up, there is an opportunity to create even more turnovers. Unfortunately for the Bucs though, traveling on a short week is not a great recipe for success. The Bucs defense forces two turnovers in this one, but in the end the Bills still take home the W.

Week 8 Staff Picks