Bucs vs. Bills: How to watch, TV schedule, notes, and more

Broadcast Info

DATE: Thursday, October 26, 2023

GAME TIME: 8:15 PM EST

Broadcast: Prime Video - Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Westwood One: Tom McCarthy, Devin McCourty

SiriusXM (team name linked to SXM App) TB: 81 or 226 BUF: 83 or 225 National: 88

Buccaneers Notes

• QB BAKER MAYFIELD passed for 275 yards & TD vs. INT in Week 7. Is 2-0 with 5 TDs vs INT for 105.6 rating in 2 road starts this season. Had 2 TD passes vs. 0 INTs for 102.7 rating in his only career start vs. Buf. (11/10/19 w/ Cle.).

• RB RACHAAD WHITE had season-high 6 catches & 99 scrimmage yards (career-high 65 rec., 34 rush) in Week 7. Has 60+ scrimmage yards in 4 of his past 5.

• WR MIKE EVANS had 6 catches for 82 yards & 4th rec. TD of season last week, his 85th-career TD catch. Has 13 receptions for 179 yards (89.5 per game) & 2 rec. TDs in 2 career games vs. Buf. & aims for his 3rd in row vs. Buf. with TD catch.

• WR CHRIS GODWIN had 6 catches for 66 yards last week. Has 5+ catches & 50+ rec. yards in 13 of his past 14 games, incl. each of his past 6 on road. Had 10 catches for 105 yards in last meeting.

• TE CADE OTTON had 5 catches for 43 yards last week, his 5thcareer game with 5+ receptions.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID led team with 13 tackles & had TFL & PD last week. Aims for his 3rd in row with 10+ tackles, TFL & PD. Has 6 TFL in 2023 & has 5+ TFL in each of his 12 career seasons. Has 32 tackles (10.7 per game), 2 TFL, sack, FF, FR & 2 INTs in 3 career games vs. Buf.

• LB DEVIN WHITE aims for his 5th in row with 5+ tackles. Had 10 tackles & 1.5 sacks in last meeting.

• LB SHAQUIL BARRETT had 2nd sack & 1st FF of season last week, his 20th-career FF. Had 1.5 sacks in last meeting.

• NT VITA VEA aims for his 3rd in row on road with TFL.

• CB JAMEL DEAN had 1st-career FR last week.

• S ANTOINE WINFIELD JR. had 5th PD & 3rd FF of season last week. Aims for his 3rd in row on road with sack, FF, FR & PD.

Bills Notes

• QB JOSH ALLEN passed for 265 yards with 3 TDs (2 pass, 1 rush) last week, his 17th-career game with 2+ TD passes & rush TD, tied with HOFer Steve Young for 3rd-most ever. Aims for 5th in row with 2+ TD passes. Has 90+ rating in 3 of past 4. Totaled 417 yards (308 pass, 109 rush) in last meeting. Has rush TD in 4 of past 5. Is 6-0 in his past 6 starts in Buf., with 19 TDs (17 pass, 2 rush) vs. 2 INTs & 117.2 rating. Is 5-0 with 107.7 rating in 5 career starts on Thursday. Ranks 2nd in NFL with 15 TD passes in 2023.

• RB JAMES COOK led team with 102 scrimmage yards (56 rush, 46 rec.) & had 1st TD catch of season last week. Has 70+ scrimmage yards in 5 of past 6.

• WR STEFON DIGGS had 6 catches for 58 yards & 6th TD of season last week. Has 6+ catches & 55+ rec. yards in all 7 games this season, becoming 6th different player in SB era with 6+ catches in each of team’s 1st 7 games of a season. Has 100+ rec. yards in 4 of past 5 & rec. TD in 3 of past 4. Has 247 rec. yards (123.5 pre game) & 2 rec. TDs in 2 career games vs. TB. Aims for his 5th in row on Thursday with TD catch.

• WR GABE DAVIS has rec. TD in 2 of 3 games in Buf. this season. Had TD catch in last meeting.

• TE DALTON KINCAID (rookie) set career highs in catches (8) & rec. yards (75) in Week 7.

• S JORDAN POYER had season-high 10 tackles, 1st sack & 1st FF of season last week. Aims for 4th in row with 5+ tackles.

• LB TERREL BERNARD led team with 11 tackles & had TFL & 3rd FR of season in Week 7. Aims for 4th in row with 11+ tackles.

• DE A.J. EPENESA has sack in 2 of past 3. Aims for his 3rd in row on Thursday with sack.

• DE LEONARD FLOYD has sack in 2 of past 3.

Regular Season Series History

REG. SEASON: TB leads series, 8-4 (Home team won past 6)

THE LAST TIME ... REG. SEASON: 12/12/21: BUF 27 at TB 33

Week 8 Staff Picks

Tampa Bay is currently a 8.5-point underdog via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 41. Here are the staff picks for this week’s game between the Bucs and Bills.