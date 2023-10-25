Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills: Final Injury Report

The Buccaneers finalized their short week of practice ahead of their Thursday night road game against the Buffalo Bills. That means Wednesday they revealed the players that will be out and those that will be questionable as they travel north.

Like Tuesday’s report, questions still remain. Those that will, however, miss the game are offensive lineman Matt Feiler and safety Kaevon Merriweather. Both were injured during Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons — Feiler hurt his knee while Merriweather hurt his ankle.

Uncertainty hovers around defensive tackle Vita Vea. He is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night with a groin injury. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, head coach Todd Bowles stated Vea will be a game time decision.

Fortunately for Tampa Bay, Chris Godwin (neck) will play Thursday after Bowles said his veteran receiver is “fine” while quarterback Baker Mayfield (knee) will also play as he was a full participant in today’s session.

Running back Chase Edmonds was activated Wednesday off injured reserve and was a full participant in all the practice sessions this week. He appears ready to suit up for the Buccaneers Thursday night.

Here’s the full report.