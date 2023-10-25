NFL Prop Bets for Week 8: Buccaneers at Bills

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are away this week to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. We’ve already shared some staff picks along with the latest lines, so here we’ll share some prop bets that may be intriguing for fans to dive into.

Below are some prop bets for the Bucs Week 8 matchup against Buffalo, courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

First Drive Result

The Buccaneers offense has been faltering as it appears their running game has gotten worse. Or you can just say it is flat out no bueno. Whatever you want to use to describe, their drives have been stalling due to the wasted plays better known as run plays. DraftKings has a first drive result prop for the Bucs set as -140 for a punt and a touchdown at +425.

Passing Touchdowns

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield and Bills quarterback Josh Allen have been under the microscope as of late. NFL DK has set lines for their touchdowns with the over/under at 1.5. Mayfield is set at a +150 for the over, while Allen is set at +124.

Sacks

Allen isn’t the easiest of quarterbacks to bring down. This is perhaps why the over/under on sacks is set at 0.25 for Joe Tryon-Soyinka and Shaq Barrett. Moneyline set for JTS is at +135 and Barrett and +160.