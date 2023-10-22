NFL Week 8 Opening Odds: Buccaneers at Bills

The Buccaneers were, once again, not ready for their Sunday game. This time against a division rivals in the Atlanta Falcons. Despite two straight games at home to use to their advantage in order to widen their lead in the South before their next game which could result in a loss, the Bucs made matters worse with two consecutive losses with a potential third on the horizon.

Tampa Bay now has a quick turnaround for Week 8 on Thursday night. This time, their opponent is much tougher in the Buffalo Bills.

At 3-3 the Buccaneers will hope to nit fall belo .500 for the first time this season. They are now in second staring up at the Falcons with no potential win in the near future on their schedule. So what do the oddsmakers have to say about this matchup in Buffalo?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is a 7.5-point underdog as the visiting team.

Point spread: Bucs +7.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers +280, Bills -355

Which Buccaneers team will we see next week?