Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons: Week 7 Inactives

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons are battling for first place in the division following the Saints’ loss on Thursday night. The Falcons are a surprise 3-3 while the Bucs could also be considered a surprise 3-2.

Both teams appear to be relatively healthy - an anomaly this late into the season - with the only questions on the Bucs’ side. Anthony Nelson is still trying to return from a concussion while Vita Vea missed practice time this week due to foot soreness. Good news for the Bucs is both will be playing this week.

Vita Vea has battled through a few injuries already this season, first a strained pec and now a foot issue but he's managed to be effective throughout. However, look for Vea to get a few more snaps off than normal in this one.

Here are the inactive players for the Bucs and Falcons ahead of a week seven just win for both teams;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

CB - Derrek Pitts Jr.

OLB - Markees Watts

OL - Brandon Walton

DL - Patrick O’Connor

TE - David Wells

Atlanta Falcons:

DL - Eli Ankou

DL - Albert Huggins

DL - Joe Gaziano

TE - John FitzPatrick

OL - Jovaughn Gwyn

CB - Clark Phillips

QB - Logan Woodside

The Buccaneers and Falcons kickoff inside Raymond James Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX with Chris Myers and Robert Smith on the call.

