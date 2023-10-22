Bucs vs. Falcons: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Broadcast Info

DATE: Sunday, October 22, 2023

GAME TIME: 1:00 PM ET

BROADCAST: FOX - Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

SiriusXM (also available on the SXM App) ATL: 135 or 386 TB: 83 or 226

Buccaneers Notes

• QB BAKER MAYFIELD can make 75th-career start in Week 7. Completed 17 of 20 atts. (85 pct.) for 216 yards & 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs for career-high 151.3 rating in his only career start vs. Atl. (11/11/18 w/ Cle.).

• RB RACHAAD WHITE has 60+ scrimmage yards in 2 of his past 3 at home & 3 of his past 4 overall.

• WR MIKE EVANS has 5+ catches in 4 of his past 5 home games & 50+ rec. yards in 6 of his past 7 at home. Has 46 catches for 723 yards (90.4 per game) & 9 rec. TDs in 8 career home games vs. Atl., incl. TD catch in 6 of 8 games. Aims for his 4th in row vs. Atl. with 75+ rec. yards.

• WR CHRIS GODWIN led team with 6 catches & 77 rec. yards last week. Has 5+ catches & 50+ rec. yards in 12 of his past 13 games. Has 9 rec. TDs in 11 career games vs. Atl. Aims for his 4th in row vs. Atl. with 6+ catches.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID led team with 12 tackles & had 2 TFL, sack & PD in Week 6. Has 5 TFL in 2023 & has 5+ TFL in each of his 12 career seasons. Aims for his 3rd in row at home with 10+ tackles & sack.

• LB DEVIN WHITE has 5+ tackles in 4 of his past 5. Has 5 sacks & 7 TFL in 7 career games vs. Atl.

• LB JOE TRYON-SHOYINKA had 3rd sack of season in Week 6. Aims for his 4th in row at home with TFL.

• NT VITA VEA aims for his 3rd in row with TFL & FF. Has TFL in 4 of his past 5. Has 5 sacks & 3 PD in his past 5 vs. Atl.

• S ANTOINE WINFIELD JR. has PD in 5 of 6 career games vs. Atl. Had sack & FF in last home meeting.

• CB CARLTON DAVIS has 13 PD in 7 career games vs. Atl. & aims for his 8th in row vs. Atl. with PD.

Falcons Notes

QB DESMOND RIDDER passed for 307 yards & 2 TDs in Week 6, his 2nd straight game with 300+ pass yards & 2nd-career start with 2 TD passes. Passed for 224 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 108.2 rating in last meeting.

• RB BIJAN ROBINSON (rookie) had 5 catches & 80 scrimmage yards (43 rec., 37 rush) in Week 6. Leads all RBs in receptions (26), ranks 2nd in rec. yards (189) & 3rd in scrimmage yards (590) in 2023. Is 1 of 6 RBs with 6 games of 50+ scrimmage yards this season.

• RB TYLER ALLGEIER rushed for 51 yards last week. Rushed for 135 yards in last meeting.

• WR DRAKE LONDON set career highs with 9 receptions & 125 rec. yards in Week 6, his 2nd-career 100-yard game. Aims for his 3rd in row with 6+ catches & 75+ rec. yards. Had 6 catches for 120 yards in last meeting.

• TE KYLE PITTS had 1st rec. TD of season last week, his 4thcareer TD catch. Had 5 catches for 73 yards in his only career game at TB (9/19/21).

• TE JONNU SMITH had 1st rec. TD of season last week. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. TB with TD catch. • DL CALAIS CAMPBELL had 1st sack of season last week, his 100th-career sack, 1 of 5 active players with 100+ career sacks. Aims for his 3rd in row with TFL. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. TB with PD.

• DL GRADY JARRETT had 1st sack of season last week.

• LB BUD DUPREE had 1.5 sacks last week, his 6th-career game with 1.5+ sacks. Had sack & INT-TD in his only career game vs. TB (9/24/18 w/ Pit.)

• LB ARNOLD EBIKETIE had career-high 1.5 sacks last week.

Series History

REG. SEASON: TB leads series, 30-29 (won 5 of past 6)

THE LAST TIME: 1/8/23: TB 17 at ATL 30

Week 7 Staff Picks

Tampa Bay is currently a 2.5-point underdog via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 37. Here are the staff picks for this week’s game between the Bucs and Falcons.