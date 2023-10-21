SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fans feel the team should find another running back

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting the Atlanta Falcons Sunday in a NFC South matchup. Following last week’s loss to Detroit proved the offense still has a ways to go before they can instill any fear into their opponents.

A big reason for that is their lack for establishing a running game.

This week, we asked the fans to vote on what they think a big problem for the Bucs offense is. The majority of fans feel the running game is the problem.

There are many aspects to a filed running game. No blocking up front, running backs not hitting their holes, miscommunication at the line, etc. But it appears the fans feel a position is at fault for their lack of a running game.

In a secondary poll this week, fans voted on the possibility of finding a replacement at running back. 75-percent of fans feel that the team should go out and bring in another runner.

This is a big week for Tampa Bay. Confidence is down this week as only 58-percent of fans are confident in the team’s direction. A divisional loss to Atlanta will bump the Bucs down in the standings to second place and it will undoubtedly bring down confidence throughout the fan base with a second consecutive loss.

