NFL Prop Bets for Week 7: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are home this week to take on the Atlanta Falcons in this NFC South matchup. We’ve already shared some staff picks along with the latest lines, so here we’ll share some prop bets that may be intriguing for fans to dive into.

Below are some prop bets for the Bucs Week 7 matchup against Atlanta, courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Passing Touchdowns

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and the offense have been getting off to slow starts. The fortunate thing here is that we know they can at least move the ball and get into the red zone. The over/under for Mayfield touchdowns is set at 1.5 with the over at a +175 and the under at -230.

Total Receiving Yards

Bucs receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are expected to have big games Sunday. Odds makers have set generous over/under receiving yards for both veterans. Evans is 58.5 at -115 and Godwin with 59.5 at -115.

Field Goals

Tampa Bay and Atlanta could wind up being a match up that is settled by the legs of their kickers. Bucs kicker Chase McLaughlin has an over/under on kicks made at 1.5 of +120/-150. Atlanta’s Younghoe Koo has the same odds with lines of -125/-105, respectively.