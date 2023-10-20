Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Final Injury Report

The Buccaneers might be missing one of their key players on defense this Sunday against divisional foe Atlanta Falcons.

Veteran defensive tackle Vita Vea is listed as questionable after not participating in Thursday’s practice session with a foot injury. Fortunately, Vea was upgraded to limited participation on Friday and head coach Todd Bowles said Friday he is hopeful his defensive tackle will be “full tilt” for the game as he stated his foot was just sore.

However, they will monitor him through the weekend.

“It was just sore. He came in and said it was sore,” Bowles said. “He got it checked out, so we’re monitoring it.”

The other Tampa Bay injury is outside linebacker Anthony Nelson. Nelson was a full participant all week as he recovers from a concussion. He, too, is listed questionable officially.

The Falcons have no one listed on their injury report heading into this week’s matchup.

The Bucs and Falcons are set to kick off at 1:00 PM ET Sunday.