Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Predictions and staff picks for Week 7

As the Buccaneers get ready to host the Atlanta Falcons for a divisional match this week, we here at Bucs Nation are ready to drop some predictions for Week 7.

Tampa Bay is currently a 2.5-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. How will they ensure they’ll come out victorious this week? Our staff weighs in with their predictions for the Bucs game and picks for the rest of the NFL’s Week 7 games.

Staff Predictions

Gil Arcia: Ol’ Reliable

Linebacker Lavonte David continues to be the Bucs most reliable defensive players. He’s showing his high level of play once again in 2023. The veteran will once again lead the team in tackles, force a fumble, and get into the backfield for two sacks.

James Yarcho: Big Day From Pass Catchers

Mike Evans had a day to forget in week six, but the Buccaneers are going to want to put the ball back in the hands of their playmakers to reignite the stagnant offense. Over their careers, Evans have averaged 82.3 yards per game and Chris Godwin has averaged 79.9 yards per game against the Falcons. This week, they both break the century mark and get in the end zone.

Mike Kiwak: Keep it up, Kancey

Calijah Kancey finally shook off his months-long absence from a calf injury to make his proper season debut last week, and he flashed some moments of brilliance against a very good Detroit offensive line. His first career sack, 6 QB pressures and 3 total tackles are what the team drafted him for, and he now faces an Atlanta front that is below league average in composite pass protection ratings. Put Kancey down for another sack and several more pressures as he frazzles Desmond Ridder all day long.

Will Walsh: Bucs back in first

Todd Bowles blamed last week’s loss on Tampa's bye week rust. No more bye week, no more excuses. Baker and the Bucs will roll as the Falcons falter. Tampa Bay runs over their division rival this week. Desmond Ridder will have two turnovers and Sunday’s win against Atlanta will be Tampa’s largest margin of victory this season.

Evan Wanish: Baker Bounces Back

Throughout his career, Bucs QB Baker Mayfield has struggled with consistency at the most important position in football and that has been no different this season. For the most part, Mayfield has played well but has thrown up two not so great games against the Eagles and this past week against the Lions. The thing is that after that Eagles game, he bounced back and played his best game as a Buc in a victory over the Saints. Now after having a subpar game in week six, I expect him to once again bounce back with a strong performance. Give me Mayfield with over 230 passing yards, along with a pair of passing touchdowns and no turnovers in this one.

Week 7 Staff Picks