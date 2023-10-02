NFL Week 5 Opening Odds: NFC South lines set as Buccaneers are on bye

The Buccaneers are on a bye this week. However, the lines are set for their division rivals so we’ll check in on where the Bucs may be as they return from their bye week .

The Carolina Panthers will be on the road this week as they travel to Detroit to take on the Lions. Carolina has struggled this season behind rookie quarterback Bryce Young and sit at a record of 0-4. Detroit, however, has had a good season thus far as their offense and defense has played well in 2023 to a tune of 3-1.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Carolina is a 9-point underdog in Detroit.

Point spread: Panthers +9

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Lions +330, Lions -425

The New Orleans Saints will be taking on a struggling New England Patriots teams. Oddly though, as the Saints struggle in their own ways, they aren’t viewed initially with a shot to win in Week 5 — but close enough in odds where the edge is given to New England at home.

Point spread: Saints +1.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Saints +105, Patriots -125

As for the final team in the South not yet mentioned, the Atlanta Falcons are the only team favored. Albeit not by much.

DraftKings lists Atlanta has favorites at home against the Houston Texans by a point.

Point spread: Falcons -1

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Texans -105, Falcons -115