Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Thursday Injury Report

The Buccaneers received some concerning news ahead of their critical divisional tilt against the Atlanta Falcons.

Vita Vea, who’s been having a fantastic year, was downgraded to DNP after being limited Wednesday with a foot injury. Foot pain is especially difficult to manage for big men, and it could just be precautionary, but any possibility of missing Vea against a strong Falcons run game is scary.

If he’s out again Friday, expect Greg Gaines to be his replacement on Sunday, with veteran Deadrin Senat being elevated from the practice squad and playing a decent chunk of rotational snaps.

The only other name on the report is OLB Anthony Nelson, who was once again a full participant as he recovers from a concussion.

The Falcons listed no one on their injury report.