Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 20-6 loss to the Lions

- The Buccaneers fell to the Lions, 20-6, yet remain in first place in the NFC South at 3-2. Tampa Bay has held at least a share of the division lead in 38 of the last 39 weeks, dating back to Week 4 of the 2021 season.

- Tampa Bay held the Lions to 20 points, tied for their fewest in a game since Week 9 of the 2022 season – a span of 15 games – when they scored 15 points in a win over Green Bay. Entering today, the Lions had averaged 29.5 points per game across their previous 14 games.

- The Buccaneers defense limited Detroit to 40 rushing yards, Detroit’s fewest in a game since Week 6 of the 2021 season when they logged 36 rushing yards against Cincinnati. Entering today, Detroit had averaged 141.0 rushing yards per game this season, the seventh-best mark in the league. Detroit’s 1.8 yards per carry is their fewest in a game since Week 11 of the 2016 season when they averaged 0.7 yards per carry against Jacksonville.

- Following today’s game, Tampa Bay ranks seventh in the NFL in opponent rushing yards per game, yielding 83.8 yards per game. The Buccaneers 3.7 opponent yards per carry allowed ranks 10th in the NFL.

- The Buccaneers held the Lions to 0-for-2 in red zone appearances, improving their defensive red zone efficiency to a league-leading 23.1%. Tampa Bay’s opponents are 1-for-their-last-9 in red zone opportunities, dating back to Week 3 vs. Philadelphia. In addition, the Buccaneers defensive goal-to-go efficiency ranks tied for sixth in the NFL at 60%.

- Tampa Bay recorded three sacks on the day, increasing their season total to 15. The team’s average of 3.0 sacks per game is tied for 10th-most in the NFL. The Buccaneers have limited opposing quarterbacks to an average passer rating of 82.5, the 12th-lowest mark in the league.

- LB Lavonte David finished with a team-high 12 tackles (two for loss), 1.0 sack, one quarterback hit and one pass defensed. He became the first player in the NFL to reach that stat line (or better) since Arizona’s Budda Baker in Week 16 of the 2021 season against the Indianapolis Colts. It marks the second time in David’s career that he has accumulated that stat line (or better) in a game, joining Week 15 of the 2014 season against the Carolina Panthers when he recorded 12 tackles (two for loss), two quarterback hits, 1.0 sack and one pass defensed.

- David’s pass defensed increased his career total to 60 passes defensed, good for second-most among active linebackers.

- OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka recorded 1.0 sack, improving his season sack total to 3.0. He needs just 1.0 sack to reach his career high of 4.0, which he accomplished in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

- DT Calijah Kancey recorded his first career sack, dropping Jared Goff for a 5-yard loss. Kancey finished with three tackles (one for loss), two quarterback hits and 1.0 sack. Including his one quarterback hit in the Week 1 victory at Minnesota, Kancey becomes the first Buccaneer rookie to begin his career with consecutive games with at least one quarterback hit since Antoine Winfield Jr. did so in Weeks 1-3 of the 2020 season. Since quarterback hit data became available in 2006, Kancey is just the third Buccaneer to accomplish the feat, joining Winfield and Khalil Davis.

- NT Vita Vea finished with a season-high six tackles (one for loss), and one forced fumble. He has forced a fumble in consecutive games for the first time in his career, and has recorded three forced fumbles in his last 17 games after not recording one across his first 52 career games.

- Vea is one of just five players – and the only non-edge-rusher – to have 3.5-or-more sacks, five-or-more quarterback hits, four-or-more tackles for loss, and two-or-more forced fumbles this season. Others on the list include Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt, L.A. Chargers’ Khalil Mack, Washington’s Montez Sweat and Jacksonville’s Josh Allen.

- WR Chris Godwin finished with six receptions for 77 yards. Godwin has logged five-or-more receptions and 50-or-more receiving yards in 12 of his last 13 games.

- TE Payne Durham brought in his first career reception, finishing with one catch for eight yards.

- K Chase McLaughlin successfully converted both his field goal tries, converting from 33 and 36 yards out. On the year, McLaughlin has made 9-of-10 field goal tries. Among kickers with 10-or-more field goal attempts this season, McLaughlin’s 90% success rate ranks 11th in the NFL.

- P Jake Camarda punted six times for 325 yards (54.2 avg.), including a long punt of 66 yards and three punts placed inside the opponent 20-yard line (with one inside the 5-yard line). On the season, Camarda leads the NFL with a 53.5 yards per punt average. His 12 punts placed inside the opponent 20-yard line is tied for fourth-most in the NFL, despite having already had his Bye Week. On a per game average, Camarda’s 2.4 punts inside the 20-yard line is ranked second in the NFL.