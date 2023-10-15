NFL Week 7 Opening Odds: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

The Buccaneers were not ready for their Sunday matchup against the Lions at Raymond James. Tampa Bay’s performance was lackluster at best and coming off a bye, you’d think the Bucs would be ready.

They weren’t.

However, it’s now time to turn the page and look to next week as they look to face off again in another divisional game. This time against the Atlanta Falcons.

At 3-2 the Buccaneers will hope to widen the gap on Atlanta who comes into this game at 3-3. So what do the oddsmakers have to say about this matchup?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is a 2.5-point favorite at home against the Falcons.

Point spread: Bucs -2.5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Buccaneers -135, Falcons +114

Atlanta has been inconsistent thus far this season. But the same can be said of the Buccaneers, at least on offense. Quarterback Baker Mayfield had difficulties in Week 6 against a stout Detroit defense who kept the Buccaneers receivers in check all game long.

Which Buccaneers team will we seen next week? The game between the Bucs and Falcons is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET next Sunday.